New downtown Embassy Suites opens this weekend

The new Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown Wilmington is expected to open just in time for New Year's Eve. The hotel holds more than 180 rooms, and is connected to the Wilmington Convention Center.

The hotel is also the site of STEAM Restaurant, which will serve farm-to-fork comfort food, and a rooftop bar called No. 9.

“We’ve worked diligently in going out to a lot of the local farms and vendors to source all our ingredients and our seafood purveyors to try and get as much seafood local as possible,” said General Manager Zachary Brigman.

The Embassy Suites and Wilmington Convention Center may work together to draw larger events to Wilmington, according to Brigman.

“It’s a great symbiotic relationship between us and the convention center. We can also utilize our space in conjunction with the Wilmington convention center,” Brigman.

He said they will check their first guests in on Saturday, and ring in the New Year with a party Sunday with at least 100 guests.

“It’s one of our introductions to the area to say hey, we can’t wait to be a part of this community,” he said.

Brigman added that the rooftop bar is expected to open sometime in spring.

"The rooftop when that opens up is going to be spectacular, with paramount views of all over, seeing from the Battleship on one side all the way to the marina on the other side," he said.

The Embassy Suites is the latest hotel to open in downtown Wilmington, but there are several more planned for the area.

"We have recently completed a market study to examine where we are in terms of all of our retail mix and office mix and our hospitality mix and even looking at the existing hotels, what's been announced with the Hotel Indigo and Aloft Hotels that market study came back and said we still have room for another hundred or so rooms," said Ed Wolverton of Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI).

