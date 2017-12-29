Over 150 ducks seized from woman's home

Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office said a total of 153 ducks and 11 to 14 feral cats were seized from Cynthia Huber's home in the 5900 block of Watermill Way near the Myrtle Grove area on Dec. 20.

Two New Hanover County rescue groups — SkyWatch Bird Rescue and Friends of Felines — took in the animals.

Amelia Mason, with SkyWatch, said the animals were living in filth and without shelter.

“All of the ducks were under weight," said Mason. "Some of them weighed half of what they should weigh.”

Brewer said the investigation began about three weeks ago after Huber visited her local veterinarian. Brewer said Huber brought in a sick kitten to be treated at the vet's office, but refused the medical care suggested by the veterinarian. Following the visit, the veterinarian reached out to the sheriff's office.

A week later, officers executed an administrative search warrant at Huber's home and seized the sick kitten along with three ducks. Brewer said officers gathered enough evidence to take out a full search warrant, which was executed a week later on Dec. 20.

Mason said it was thanks to the veterinarian's and neighbors actions that the animals were taken to safety.

“Animal control is not the bad guys," she said. "They are not their to just come and take animals away and put them down. Animal control does a lot of good work, and we work with them hand in hand to make sure that animals get treatment and proper housing and adoption if allowed.”

Huber said the claims against her were false and that she would seek legal action against the county and vet.

Mason said the ducks would remain at SkyWatch until further notice.

The New Hanover County Health Department was also brought in to inspect Huber's property due to the amount of animal waste that collected in a pond at the home, Brewer said.

Huber, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty as well as one count each of dog/cat/ferret vaccination requirement and misuse of a 911 system.

She was booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $3,600 unsecured bond and later released from jail.

Huber is expected to make her first court appearance on Jan. 9.

