Two men charged in Chadbourn armed robbery, shooting

Two men have been charged in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in Chadbourn earlier this month.

Tyquise Baker, 18, and Jaquawn Freeman, 18, were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop by the the Chadbourn Police Department. They currently are being held without bond.

Chief Harry White with the CPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Jackson Street on Dec. 19 just before 7 p.m. Officers located a 32-year-old man at the scene that had been shot.

White said an investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery.

Baker and Freeman have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Chadbourn Police Department at 910-654-4148.

