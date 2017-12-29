17th street reopens following Friday morning wreck

A wreck on 17th Street has caused the closure of two intersections. (Source: WECT)

Crews have reopened 17th Street in Wilmington after a Friday morning wreck caused the closure of two intersections.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, two vehicles collided near the intersection of 17th and Dawson streets around 8:30 a.m. During the crash, a power pole was damaged.

Wilmington police said the intersection of 17th and Wooster streets was also affected by the crash.

City officials tweeted just after 2 p.m. that the crews successfully made repairs to the power pole and 17th Street was fully reopened to traffic.

