Woman wanted in November stabbing arrested

A woman who was wanted in connection to a stabbing last month has been arrested.

According to online records, Anasha Johnson was booked Thursday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Johnson, 25, is accused of stabbing another woman on Martin Street on Nov. 20. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack, officials said.

