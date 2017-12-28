UNCW snaps eight-game losing streak with blowout win over D-III Greensboro

Junior forward Devontae Cacok notched his ninth double-double of the season and freshman guard Jay Estime' poured in a career-high 16 points as the UNCW men's basketball team wrapped up non-conference play by blitzing Division III Greensboro, 101-60, on Thursday night at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks (3-9) snapped an eight-game losing streak heading into Saturday's Colonial Athletic Association opener against Delaware. It was the 12th consecutive win for UNCW over a non-Division I opponent.

"We did a nice job of being long and active," said C.B. McGrath, UNCW's first-year head coach. "Our length bothered their shots. Our size advantage worked out. We hope everyone gets confidence from this game going forward."

UNCW, which never trailed, shot 52.2 percent and held Greensboro (2-6) to 29.3 percent shooting, including just 4-of-26 from 3-point range. The Seahawks outscored the Pride in the paint, 49-26, and got 42 points from its reserves.

Cacok finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Seahawks, who were playing without injured playmaker Jordon Talley (hamstring). It was the 22nd career double-double for the nation's second leading rebounder and his 16th straight game scoring in double figures.

Estime' went 5-for-7 from the field and added three free throws to help the Seahawks land six players in double digits. Junior center Trey Kalina added a career-best 15 points, redshirt sophomore guard Ty Taylor contributed 14 points and 10 boards, and junior guard Jacque Brown and sophomore guard Jaylen Fornes finished with 11 points apiece.

Senior guard Joseph Gatling was the only Greensboro player in double figures with 14 points.

GAME NOTES: Thursday's game counted as an exhibition game for Greensboro…UNCW is 43-7 over non-Division I opponents all-time…The Seahawks carved out a 63-33 cushion on the glass…The Seahawks converted 23-of-29 at the free throw line…UNCW had two players with double-doubles in the same game for the fourth time this season…The Seahawks delivered 20 assists on 36 field goals…Eight players scored for the Seahawks…Greensboro did not have a field goal in the final 3:19…The Pride had 11 steals…It was UNCW's first win in December.