New Year's Day polar plunge benefits Communities in Schools

The third annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled for noon on New Year's Day in Wrightsville Beach. (Source: Communities in Schools of Cape Fear)

With high temperatures supposed to be in the mid-30s, it would take a brave, or crazy, person to get in the ocean on New Year's Day, but some people will do just that in Wrightsville Beach.

They aren't taking the polar plunge for bragging rights. They're doing it to help local students.

Louise Hicks with Communities in Schools of Cape Fear visited the WECT studio Thursday to talk about the third annual Wrightsville Plunge on First at Four.

Plunge festivities are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. New Year's Day behind The Oceanic between public access numbers 36 and 37. The plunge takes place at noon followed immediately by an after party at South End Surf Shop.

Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for students under 18.

For more information or to register, click here.

