Domestic violence shelter sees increase in services

The Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter in Wilmington says it saw an increase in the number of people who walked through their door in 2017.

Mandy Houvouras, outreach director at Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc., said the number of homicides connected with domestic violence did increase in 2017.

"That's something that certainly got our attention as advocates and also was on the radar of law enforcement and the DA's office," said Houvouras. "It is something that we are aware of and how we can work together as a community to address that alarming rise."

Houvouras added that while that trend did increase in 2017, the idea that more people fall victim to domestic violence during the holidays isn't necessarily true.

"It is not a time that we see this huge spike," she said. "A lot of times, I think families try to stick together for the holidays."

Between January and November 2017, the shelter provided 6,023 nights of shelter and 257 various support groups compared to 5,381 and 222 in 2016.

Houvouras said the increase in services is actually something to celebrate.

"Sometimes when we talk more about things, we can see an increase in services," she said. "I think that is an important thing to remember. We know that this is happening here, so the fact that we are able to reach these people and serve them is a really powerful thing."

