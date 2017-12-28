Wilmington woman woken up during home break-in

Wilmington police are investigating a home break-in on South 13th Street the day after Christmas.

Kristin Meyer has lived at the home since September and said she woke up when she heard shuffling in the house, but assumed one of her roommates came home early after the holidays.

Meyer said she called her roommate, who said he was still out of town, so she locked her door. She said after a few minutes, someone jiggled the lock before walking away.

"That was kind of my red flag. If he’s not home, and they’re not back, there’s no way my other roommate is back, so someone is in this house,” she said Thursday.

Meyer walked out of her room and saw someone run out the back door.

Later, she learned that two game consoles, watches, and shoes were stolen.

"They were probably hoping the day after Christmas that there were some new presents and they were left unattended,” she said.

According to police reports, someone picked the back lock to get inside. A motion sensor pet camera captured them standing in the living room several times, but the person's face is not visible.

“Especially since they were covered as well, head to toe, you couldn’t see them at all. All you could see were the guy's hands and he was wearing a watch and that’s basically it,” said Meyer's roommate, Dylan Pierce.

Pierce said while he's disappointed after the robbery, he's grateful no one was hurt. Meyer said they are looking for any stolen items being resold online.

