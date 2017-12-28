ILM trending toward record year

The Wilmington International Airport expects 2017 and this year's holiday season to the busiest one ever. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington International Airport expects 2017 and this year's holiday season to be the busiest one ever.

Gary Broughton, deputy airport director, said the airport tracks holiday travel between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2.

While data is still being tracked, Broughton said the airport has seen around a 7 percent increase in the number of passengers from last year.

"I think we are going to set a record," he said. "I think we are going to have an all-time record for this year, 2017, and I am equally pleased with what we have coming in 2018. I think we will see an uptick in that as well, an equally bright future."

Broughton said he thinks a stronger economy and new seasonal flights out of ILM contributed to the higher numbers.

"There are always opportunities and choices that need to be made and what is best for each individual customer," he said. "I think when you compare, you find out that flying out of Wilmington is a lot more convenient, and it is nice to know that when you are home, you are home and you don't have to drive two or four hours, whatever the case may be."

ILM will add routes in 2018 to several new locations and United Airlines will become the third commercial carrier to serve the Port City.

