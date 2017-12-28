Wilmington syringe exchange program hands out 200,000 needles in 2017

The Wilmington Area Syringe Exchange program was able to reclaim more than half of the 200,000 needles it handed out this year. (Source: WECT)

Whether you're for or against needle exchange programs, there is no denying that the Wilmington Area Syringe Exchange was busy in 2017.

Intravenous drug users who go to the exchange get a set of clean needles and are asked to bring them back to be properly disposed of. The idea of syringe exchange programs is to reduce the spread of disease by giving users clean needles.

In the first full year of operation for the Wilmington exchange, it gave out 200,000 syringes and was able to reclaim more than half of them. The numbers are expected to double in 2018.

Narcan, the medicine that reverses overdoses, is also given out by the exchange and helped save more than 1,000 lives in New Hanover County.

The estimated medical cost of treating an OD is about $17,000 per person, which amounts to a savings of about $17 million for taxpayers and the healthcare system.

Wilmington's syringe exchange program is run by the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, which says fentanyl is responsible for most of the overdoses in our area. Testing on some of the returned drug paraphernalia shows a rate of about 87 percent positive for fentanyl.

