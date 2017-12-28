Charities brace for expected drop in donations

Charities could see a drop in donations as a result of the new tax plan implemented in 2018. (Source: WECT)

According to economic experts, the new tax plan will give less financial incentive to donate to charities in 2018.

Families are expected to switch to standard deductions rather than itemize. The change to a standard deduction does not allow taxpayers to lower their taxable income with donations to charities.

"This is going to hurt the ability of people in the middle class to give back," explained Ben David, campaign chair for the United Way. "I've had individuals come up to me expressing great concern that the people they know aren't necessarily going to give in the same way based on the tax incentives."

An economic study predicts charitable donations will decrease by $13 billion next year. The 4.5 percent decrease worries non-profit leaders across the Cape Fear region.

"We are very lean right now," said Laurie Taylor, vice president of development at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, when asked about her staffing. "It's probably the biggest concern is always trying to do more with less and you can only go so far to maintain a quality healthcare environment."

Taylor estimates approximately 20 percent of the money to support the center comes from community donations.

If the center sees a dip in donations, Taylor said putting a halt on hiring may be necessary. As a result, the current staff could take on a significantly heavier workload.

More than half of the money gathered by the Shepherd Center comes from community donations. Katrina Knight, the center's executive director, said the response to the new tax plan has varied.

"Some of our supporters warn us they are not sure what will happen with their giving in 2018," Knight said. "We've had other folks tell us they include notes with their gifts saying they are increasing their donation now before Dec. 31, not knowing what will happen in the new year."

The non-profits share similar worries -- but also a hope the Cape Fear community will step up and continue to donate regardless of how it affects their taxes.

"I suspect one way or another this community is going to work with us and help us figure out and remain committed to that regardless of whatever is going on in congress at any time," Knight explained.

