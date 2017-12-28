Credit card info used at Jason's Deli shows up on dark web

Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised. (Source: John Phelan | Wikimedia)

Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.

The company issued a statement on its website.

The deli has been notified that "a large quantity of payment card information" had been for sale on the dark web, and some of them may have come from various Jason's Deli locations.

Jason's Deli says it has activated a response plan to determine if there was a breach and if there is any continuing threat.

Jason's Deli says customers should monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service by email: customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or by calling 409-838-1976.

Jason's Deli, which is headquartered in Texas, has 266 restaurants in 28 states, including one in Wilmington off of Market Street.

