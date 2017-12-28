Employee arrested in connection to gas station armed robbery

A gas station clerk has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at her place of employment.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested Kayla Hubble, 21, and charged her with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Officials believe she conspired with her boyfriend, John Austin Jarrett, 24, to rob the EZ Mart located at 1619 Castle Hayne Road.

A man dressed in black and armed with a handgun entered the business around 10:30 Wednesday night and demanded money. The suspect took cash from the register before running away.

Detectives began their investigation and arrested Hubble after interviewing her.

"I don't believe in robbery," said the store's owner, Ahmad Darwich. "It's always an inside job, especially with the last four or five robberies that have happened right before Christmas between November and December, and they all were in the Castle Hayne area, like the Kangaroo and Circle K. That's an inside job."

Isa Darwish, an employee at the EZ Mart, said he can't believe Hubble would steal from the store.

"I don't know what's got into her head to do this, honestly. I can't explain it," Darwish said. "I mean, she's a very good girl. Why she did this, maybe somebody influenced her, I don't know."

Warrants have been issued for Jarrett.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4162 or submit a tip here.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Jarrett has several previous convictions for charges including common law robbery, selling a Schedule I controlled substance and larceny.

