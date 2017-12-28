Arrest made in the 2016 murders of two Onslow County brothers

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the 2016 murders of two brothers.

Deandre Patrick Gilbert, 19, and Tyler Christian Gilbert, 16, both of Jacksonville, were reported missing by their family members on May 15, 2016.

Their bodies were later discovered in a wooded area along a dirt road in Maple Hill. Investigators said both teens had been shot in the head.

The brothers' vehicle was also found burned a few miles away.

During the course of the investigation, Steven Jarrel McCarty, 24, was considered a person of interest in the killings. Authorities arrested McCarty on May 22, 2016 on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. While he was in custody, McCarty was formally interviewed about the murders.

Seven months later, McCarty was arrested and charged with conspiracy, burning of personal property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction of justice.

McCarty has remained in jail until he was charged Wednesday with the teens' murders. He remains in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on the murder charges Thursday.

Authorities said they know McCarty's motive for the murders but are declining to release that information due to upcoming court proceedings.

“We at the Onslow Sheriff’s Office appreciate the patience of the victims’ family and citizens of our county, who understand the time it takes to conduct a criminal investigation the proper and lawful way, to make sure a good case is presented to our District Attorney,” said Sheriff Hans Miller.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Sergeant J. Lincoln at jonathan_lincoln@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2016-008866 when calling.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.