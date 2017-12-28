Burglary suspect apprehended after scuffle with police officers

A burglary suspect is facing kidnapping and assault on an officer charges after an incident early Thursday morning. (Source: WECT)

A burglary suspect is facing kidnapping and assault on an officer charges after an incident early Thursday morning.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department officials, officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 1600 block of Forbes Court at approximately 3 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened the door of the residence and immediately shut it once he saw the officers, Dandron said.

Officers reportedly heard screams coming from people inside the home and then allegedly heard the suspect say he would kill the officers.

Dandron said the officers entered the home and had "to go hands-on" with the suspect, who was taken into custody after a scuffle.

Jarvis Johnson, 36, of Wilmington, has been charged with burglary, five counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

Johnson was taken to the hospital after the incident.

The weapon used in the incident was not listed in the initial report.

