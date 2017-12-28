CHECK THOSE TICKETS: Officials say ticket worth more than $370,000 sold in Wilmington

Officials with the North Carolina Educational Lottery tweeted out Thursday morning that a Cash5 ticket worth $370,734 was sold in New Hanover County. (Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)

Be sure to check those lottery tickets.

Officials with the North Carolina Educational Lottery tweeted out Thursday morning that a Cash5 ticket worth $370,734 was sold in New Hanover County.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K located on Castle Hayne Road.

The winning numbers were 13, 16, 25, 28 and 36.

