CHECK THOSE TICKETS: Officials say ticket worth more than $370,0 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CHECK THOSE TICKETS: Officials say ticket worth more than $370,000 sold in Wilmington

Officials with the North Carolina Educational Lottery tweeted out Thursday morning that a Cash5 ticket worth $370,734 was sold in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Be sure to check those lottery tickets.

Officials with the North Carolina Educational Lottery tweeted out Thursday morning that a Cash5 ticket worth $370,734 was sold in New Hanover County.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K located on Castle Hayne Road.

The winning numbers were 13, 16, 25, 28 and 36.

