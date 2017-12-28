My Turn: Make voting your New Year's resolution

Okay, we’ve got Christmas behind us and it’s time to start looking toward the new year and your New Year’s resolutions. (Source: WECT)

Okay, we’ve got Christmas behind us and it’s time to start looking toward the new year and your New Year’s resolutions. I’ve got a suggestion for many of you that aren’t doing something you should. What am I talking about? Voting.

If you aren’t registered to vote, make it your resolution to get registered. And if you are registered, vote every time you get the opportunity.

Do you realize that a large majority of incumbents continue to get re-elected and the latest Gallup poll indicates only 13 percent of us think they are doing a good job?

The big reason for that disconnect is that only a small amount of eligible voters are showing up to vote. That’s pitiful.

Why would you not want to vote and elect people who will listen and represent you instead of listening to the special interest groups that make large campaign contributions.

Believe me, things will not change until we do. Elected officials have no incentive to listen to us unless they are given reason to believe that more people will get out and vote.

