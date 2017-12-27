Make some noise, but not the artificial kind, for Andy Hendrickson

The only noise Andy Hendrickson — or any stand-up comedian for that matter — wants to hear from the audience at their shows is laughter and applause.

That explains Hendrickson’s dismay at finding out a club owner had handed out noisemakers before a New Year’s Eve gig he did years ago.

“I remember thinking, ‘What the (expletive) are they doing?’” Hendrickson said during a Wednesday afternoon phone interview. “I wasn’t even that far along in my career, but I knew that was a bad, bad mistake."

Luckily for Hendrickson, that mistake hasn’t happened often and fans who attend his New Year’s Eve show Sunday night at Wilmington’s Dead Crow Comedy Room will not be given artificial noisemakers prior to showtime.

Handling the seemingly easy task of not providing audience members with kazoos is one of many things Hendrickson loves about Dead Crow and its staff.

Hendrickson first performed in Wilmington when Nutt Street Comedy Room existed and even after moving from New York City to Los Angeles, he comes back “about once a year” to do shows at what he calls one of his favorite clubs.

Nutt Street closed in 2013; Dead Crow opened in 2014.

“I love (owner) Timmy (Sherrill) and I love what he’s built in Wilmington,” said Hendrickson, who is doing two shows each Friday and Saturday night before the New Year’s Eve performance that includes a champagne toast at midnight. “He struggled initially to get that place off the ground. Because he’s a comedian, he appreciates the art of comedy and he supports the art of comedy. It’s great to see someone who does that, who cares about comedy who’s built a successful club.

“It’s a great place to come perform...Everything about it, the whole vibe and energy of the club, the staff, the audiences, the venue, everything."

After celebrating Christmas in San Diego with his family, Hendrickson, who built his stand-up career in NYC, said he was enjoying his last little bit of downtime Wednesday before getting back on stage.

One of the highlights of Hendrickson’s career was getting to do stand-up on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2013.

Letterman, who retired from the Late Show in 2015, was known for not wanting to interact with guests offstage. The longtime late-night host would even make sure the hallways were cleared when he walked from the stage to his office after shows.

A friend of Hendrickson’s left his coat backstage and after Hendrickson's set, the two of them went to retrieve the garment.

“We were coming down the elevator and the doors open up and Dave was standing there,” Hendrickson said. “He was wearing his suit top, but he had on basketball shorts and he had a bowl of grapes. He’s like, ‘Hey fellas. Enjoying the tour?’ Kind of like, ‘What are you guys doing here?’ We were both like, “Oh, we weren’t supposed to see him,’ but I thought that was kind of cool.”

