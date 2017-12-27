Wilmington musicians' initiative provides wool socks to homeless, poverty-stricken

Two Wilmington musicians started an initiative to make the sure those less fortunate stayed warm during the winter season in downtown Wilmington.

Rebekah Todd and Logan Tabor partnered with Farm to Feet, a sock company based out of Mount Airy, to provide the homeless and poverty stricken with wool socks that can withstand the elements.

"Wool doesn't absorb water as much as cotton, cotton will retain water and you're feet get really wet and they blister," Todd explained. "We are proud to be handing these out knowing they are going to take better care of the people wearing them."

The couple started with a goal to hand out 50 pairs of socks before Christmas. They urged the community to buy a pair of wool socks and donate another pair to the homeless and poverty-stricken community.

On December 21, Todd and Tabor were able to distribute 50 pairs of socks with Walking Tall Wilmington.

"A pair of socks maybe isn't going to change anyone's lives but if the community of Wilmington could take small steps like a pair of socks who knows the change we could see," Todd explained.

Todd and her music group, Rebekah Todd and the Odyssey, will perform at The Whiskey in downtown Wilmington Friday night.

Their merchandise table will have the socks for sale and a chance to donate a pair to the initiative.

