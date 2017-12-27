Investigator confident unsolved homicide will see major developments in 2018

An investigator in the criminal division of the Wilmington Police Department said they have their eyes on a prime suspect/suspects in the murder of a 57-year-old man.

Wallace Dailey's murder is one of two Wilmington homicides still unsolved in 2017. Dailey was shot to death on Dawson Street in August.

"We do have strong suspect or suspects that we are looking at," Lieutenant Kelvin Hargrove said.

Hargrove explained the department received information about a person or persons of interest by talking to people with knowledge of the shooting. He's confident that information could turn into an arrest and closure for Dailey's family.

The second unsolved Wilmington homicide, the murder of 19-year-old Savannah Miller, has not seen major developments. Miller was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the 700 block of South 13th Street on Oct. 14. She died nearly a week later after being taken off of life support.

Hargrove said the case is still under investigation and is asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

"Give us something to follow up on and we will definitely follow up on it," Hargrove said. "That little information or something you think is minute to you could be big to this case."

Anyone with information on either unsolved homicide is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

"We haven't stopped hitting the streets on it and we will continue to hit the streets on it until the people responsible for this crime are brought to justice," Hargrove said.

