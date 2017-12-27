Grieving mother holds vigil for dead son, spreads ashes of dead daughter

Hatcher is also grieving the loss of her daughter, Kimberly Morris, who died in September. She said her daughter held the vigil for Dillon every year since his death. Kimberly’s ashes will be spread during the vigil tonight. (SOURCE: JENNIFER HATCHER)

Dillon Morris was shot and killed in a mysterious homicide in 2014. (Source: Facebook)

Family and friends will gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the life of Dillon Morris, who was shot and killed in a mysterious homicide.

Jennifer Hatcher, the mother of Dillon Morris, is holding the vigil on Wednesday. Dec. 27 is the day Morris was found dead three years ago in 2014.

Police ruled the death a homicide, but it’s not known who committed the crime.

Hatcher is also grieving the loss of her daughter, Kimberly Morris, who died in September. She said her daughter held the vigil for Dillon every year since his death. Kimberly’s ashes will be spread during the vigil Wednesday night.

The remembrance will take place at 5:30 p.m. along East Lake Shore Drive at the bridge between Lake Branch Drive and South 11th Street.

If you have any information about the death of Dillon Morris, you're asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.

WECT's Ben Smart will share updates tonight on WECT News.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.