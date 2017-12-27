Nearly 30,000 baby chickens die in Duplin County fire

Nearly 30,000 baby chickens died in a fire in Duplin County Tuesday evening.

County fire marshal Ricky Deaver told WITN that the fire started around 5 p.m. in a chicken house on Paul Ed Dale Road outside of Kenansville.

Heavy fire and smoke were visible at the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

WITN reported that four volunteer departments had to shuttle water in by tankers and brought the fire under control about 90 minutes later.

Deaver said the baby chicks were just nine days old.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.