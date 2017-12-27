Teen collects hats for childhood cancer awareness

Hats crowded Sam Schmidt’s kitchen counter. Hats that would soon be packed up in boxes and sent to sick children at the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital. (Source: WECT)

The hats would soon be packed up in boxes and sent to sick children at the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital. It’s all part of Schmidt’s fundraiser, Zack Attack Hats, that he started last year as part of his high school senior project.

Schmidt’s childhood best friend, Zack Mayo, died from liver cancer in 2011, and Schmidt said he wanted to do something in his memory.

“Whenever Zack was going through his treatment, he would always have them on because obviously, the chemo makes you lose your hair," Schmidt said. "And it was just a fun way to spark up his mood and keep him entertained, and get your spirits up, and I thought that would be a pretty neat way of doing it for other children suffering from childhood cancer.”

The fundraiser spread over social media and by word of mouth. People donated money and hats, and by the end his project, Schmidt had collected $2,100 and 180 hats. He used the money donated to buy more hats.

Schmidt said the name for the fundraiser came from Mayo’s strength fighting the disease.

“We kind of called him that every now and then but whenever he got diagnosed with cancer, that kind of became the motto I guess, Zack Attack, like he’s going to attack this cancer," Schmidt said. "He’s going to beat it, and I guess that’s the motto we kind of lived by. Zack Attack just fit it well. It was inspiring. It was motivating. It felt like it would help children out."

Inspiring others was the whole point of the project, he said.

“Seeing kids smile, that’s going to make me smile and feel good and feel like I’m doing something for them," Schmidt said. "So that’s the most important thing, that it’s actually helping. It’s not just collecting money and people just donating money for no reason. It’s actually making an impact on them.”

Because of those smiles, Schmidt decided to collect hats again this year at Christmas time. He has collected $1,350 and 130 hats.

“It doesn’t seem like a big thing, but when you’re battling cancer, any boost of morale can help you out a lot and that’s a big impact,” he said.

Schmidt is making a big impact, and trying to make his best friend proud.

“I think he would just know that I’m helping his memory live on because at the end of the day, he didn’t get opportunities for his whole life," Schmidt said. "So I have to make an impact and do my part to make the most of my life for him.”

Schmidt said he hopes to continue the project annually.

