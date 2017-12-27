WPD celebrates first year of real-time crime center

The Wilmington Police Department is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its real-time crime center. (Source: WECT)

The Situational Tactics and Intelligence Nexus Group (STING) Center opened on Dec. 27, 2016.

Live video feeds from 300 cameras give sworn officers and criminal intel analysts eyes across the city seven days a week.

The center was paid for using $228,640 in federal forfeiture funds granted by City Council.

“Our biggest successes have occurred when working with other facets of the Wilmington Police Department and other law enforcement agencies,” STING Center Director Malcolm Phelps said.

On Wednesday, the WPD released a list of some of the ways the STING Center was used in its first year, including serving as a command post during the Revolutionary Black Panther Party operation in January. working with Market North Management to impact problems in the complex, and playing a large role in helping to identifying individuals stealing packages during the Christmas season.

