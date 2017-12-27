CCSO: Two men robbed of wallets at gunpoint

Two men reported that their wallets were stolen during an armed robbery Saturday in Clarendon. (Source: WECT)

Two men reported that their wallets were stolen during an armed robbery Saturday in Clarendon.

The two victims told Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials that they were working at their service station located at 3788 Williams Road when they were approached by two men shortly before 3 p.m.

The suspects were armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to officials. One of the victims was allegedly hit by a suspect and knocked to the ground.

Both victims' wallets were taken before the suspects left the scene.

The incident still is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.