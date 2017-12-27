Man accused of shooting at vehicle with girlfriend, two children inside

A Tabor City man is accused of shooting at a vehicle while two children and his girlfriend were inside of it.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at the victim's residence on A.J. Godwin Lane in Chadbourn on Dec. 17.

Officials say that Alleshia Smith and two small children were inside the vehicle when Scotty Nealy fired a gun, striking it multiple times.

No injuries were reported in the incident..

Nealy, 25, was arrested on Friday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Tatum said that Nealy was reported to be Smith's boyfriend.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Nealy has previous convictions for common law robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

