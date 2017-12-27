Three men armed with gun rob Tabor City store

Three men armed with a gun robbed a Tabor City store Tuesday night.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the three suspects entered the Norris Country Store at 6088 Swamp Fox Highway East shortly before 9 p.m.

One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

The three men, who all were wearing gray hoodies that were tightened over their faces, took approximately $250 from the register and fled the scene on foot.

They were last seen running toward Shug Norris Road.

The case still is under investigation.

