Angry man rams NC auto dealership with pickup truck, police say

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
