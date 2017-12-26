Landfill staff share tips to beat the post-holiday rush

About 30 people work every day at the landfill to process trash and recycling. (Source: WECT)

The presents are unwrapped, and the gifts are unboxed. What do you do now with all the gift packaging?

Sort through everything and consider what can be reused and recycled, and what must go in the trash.

The New Hanover County Landfill accepts residential drop-offs of cardboard, straight paper, and soft plastics for free, according to staff at the landfill.

Certain gift wraps are recyclable as long as they do not contain heavy dyes, laminate, or glitter. For municipal trash that is not disposed of for free, the cost is $48 per ton, with a 48 cent minimum.

Staff with the New Hanover County Landfill said the Saturday following Christmas Day is typically the busiest time for citizens coming by to drop off holiday trash. Peak hours are between 10 a.m. and noon, according to landfill staff.

The best hours to avoid the crowd dropping off post-holiday packaging is between 7 and 9 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and after 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Staffers ask that the public have patience and plan ahead of time.

On Tuesday, Ricky Reid, a New Hanover County resident, dropped off trash for the 20 people who celebrated Christmas at his home.

"This is where I always come to dump, but I had so much stuff, so I just wanted to go ahead and bring it out here and dump it all at once," Reid said. "I was just trying to beat the rush today."

