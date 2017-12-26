Shoppers boost sales through post-Christmas purchases

The holiday shopping rush isn’t over yet. The day after Christmas is typically busy with shoppers taking advantage of store discounts. (Source: WECT)

The day after Christmas is typically busy with shoppers taking advantage of store discounts. It is also traditionally busy with people returning or exchanging gifts that didn't work out.

The Cotton Exchange in downtown Wilmington was packed with visitors from out of town and locals treating themselves to post-Christmas gifts on Tuesday.

“I find some unusual gift type items here that I couldn’t find at home and that to me is more meaningful," said Carolyn Logsdon, a shopper visiting from Ohio. “I’m buying gifts for the folks back home and things for myself too. Why not?”

Logsdon and her grandson were just part of a crowd of shoppers at local shops at the Cotton Exchange spending more money after Christmas.

“Grandma said she wanted to shop till she dropped and I said, 'Let’s go do it,'” Dean Abdulrahim said.

What about their fellow shoppers who may try to make some not so honest returns?

The small businesses weren’t too worried about the chance of return fraud. They said their local merchandise makes it hard to break the law.

“All of the stuff that we have here is on consignment," said Tricia Howe, an employee at Heart of Carolina. "It’s by local artists, local potters, different seamstresses, people that make things, so it’d be really hard for someone to return something because there’s no one thing just alike.”

“I think the bigger stores might have a problem with it," said Rebecca Chipman, owner of By the Boardwalk. "I don’t think the smaller stores have the issue that the bigger box stores have.”

That's all good news for shoppers who are trying to keep holiday cheer alive a little longer.

“It’s a carryover to the spirit of giving, and I think you not only give material things, but to give more of yourself during the Christmas season,” Logsdon said.

