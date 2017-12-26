Former NHC Republican Party vice chairman dead at age 60

A man who was the vice chairman of the New Hanover County Republican Party in the 1990s died on Saturday.

According to his obituary, Parks Griffin, a UNCW graduate, was 60 years old when he passed away peacefully at his home.

Griffin was the NHC Republican Party vice chairman from 1993-95 and served on Gov. Pat McCrory's inaugural committee in 2013. He was also a founding member of the Wilmington South Rotary Club, past president of the UNCW Seahawk Club, served on the Cape Fear Museum Board of Directors and was a past chairman of the Wilmington International Airport Authority.

"Our state and the Republican Party lost a true friend this past week," McCrory said in a statement from the NC GOP. "Not only was Parks a leader in helping many Republicans get elected in New Hanover County, but no one worked harder to succeed in electing the 74th governor of North Carolina.

"During my four years in office and as a volunteer, Parks was also in charge of finding the best of the best to serve in my administration. Parks was the role model of hard work and total commitment with the goal of leaving our state a better place. I and many others will dearly miss his passion and joy of life. My prayers are with his wife Sue and his children."

In 2016, McCrory awarded Griffin the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in a ceremony at the governor's mansion in Raleigh.

