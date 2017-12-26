Wilmington family celebrates Kwanzaa, history and heritage

For many of us, Christmas has come and gone, but for those in the African-American community, the celebrations have just begun.

Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa.

The word Kwanzaa means "the first fruits of harvest" and is based on seven key principles represented by seven candles.

One candle is lit each day from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. The Kinara holds seven candles, one black, three red and three green, which represent the people, the struggle and the future.

"We are starting tonight with the black candle that represents unity, or Emjoa," said Wilmington resident Rhonda Sekhmet-Ra.

Umoja is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa that will be celebrated over the next seven days. The others are self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

"Kwanzaa was actually created in the late 1960s after the riots," Wilmington resident Josiah Bennetone said. "It was created to bring people together in a time of turmoil. To us, it's getting back to our culture and our roots. It's something we lost in America, so we are trying to find purpose."

Bennetone and his family gather around the dining room table -- the Kinara with seven colorful candles -- the main focal point of his family's holiday tradition.

Kwanzaa is Swahili for first fruits. Corn is also present at most celebrations which means children and future generations.

Many families also offer libations into a unity cup, a symbolic way to represent their lineage and pay honor to loved ones lost.

While Christmas is often about gift-giving, this family says Kwanzaa is about pausing, bringing families together, exchanging ideas, and embracing their culture.

"This tradition is so important because it brings us back to our culture and the principles that are instilled in Kwanzaa are principles we can use every single day," Sekhmet-Ra said. "They are principles that are empowering and uplifting to our community."

A Kwanzaa celebration will be held Monday and Tuesday night in Wilmington from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Temple of Truth, Light and Life on Kent Street.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.