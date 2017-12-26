New restaurant to replace Blackfinn Ameripub

Blackfinn Ameripub will undergo some major changes in the next month, according to restaurant managers. (Source: WECT)

Blackfinn Ameripub will undergo some major changes next month, according to restaurant managers.

The managers said they’re rebranding as a restaurant. The name will change to the Marina Grill, and the menu will change as well, but the staff will remain the same.

According to bar manager Peter Tyler, the restaurant will remain open through the holidays. He said there will be a transition period sometime in January, but he isn't sure of the dates yet or how long that time period will last.

Tyler would not comment on why the changes are being made, only saying restaurant managers want the space to be more local. Blackfinn Ameripub is based out of Charlotte.

“Everyone is pretty excited to see what’s coming next,” Tyler said about the staff.

WECT reached out to the developer and owner of the property, Chuck Schoninger of USA InvestCO, for comment about the transition. He did not respond by the time this was published.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.