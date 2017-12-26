Wasp nest contributed to Bladen Co. plane crash, report says

Robert Hester was flying his 1969 Piper Cherokee 140 near the Bladenboro Airport at around 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 18 when his plane’s engine partially lost power. (Source: Viewer submitted)

A wasp nest likely contributed to a single-engine plane crashing in a wooded area near Bladenboro last month.

Robert Hester was flying his 1969 Piper Cherokee 140 near the Bladenboro Airport at around 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 18 when his plane’s engine partially lost power.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report, Hester turned on the carburetor heat as he made his way back to a runway, but it did not restore power.

After noticing the plane was unable to reach the runway, he and his son, Eddie Hester, who was also in the plane, ejected and safely landed in a small field.

An examination by an FAA inspector revealed a mud dauber nest in the carburetor heat control box, which prevented the carburetor heat valve from fully opening, according to the report.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.