Faulty fuel gauge apparently contributed to deadly plane crash

A faulty fuel gauge apparently contributed to a deadly plane crash on Oct. 31 in Columbus County, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report.

George Howard Chartress III, 62, was killed when his Beechcraft BE-35 crashed around 10:05 a.m. in a heavily-wooded area approximately 2,000 feet from the approach end of a runway at Columbus County Municipal Airport (CPC). His passenger, Richard Shawn, 58, sustained minor injuries.

Chartress and Shawn, who is also a pilot, took off from Lake City, Florida, at around 7:35 a.m. and intended to refuel at CPC before heading to their final destination of Westerly, Rhode Island.

While making the final approach to CPC at about 700 feet mean sea level, Chartress switched the fuel selector from the left to the right tank, which reportedly showed half full, as the landing checklist required the fullest tank be selected for approach and landing.

But according to the report, Shawn told Chartress the right fuel gauge could not be correct, as they had been operating on the right tank for most of the flight. Moments later, the airplane’s engine lost power and its nose dropped.

As Chartress leaned down to switch the fuel selector back to the left tank, he reportedly pressed against the throw-over control wheel assembly, causing the plane to pitch sharply downward.

“The pilot-rated passenger then saw that the airplane was approaching trees, and he yelled at the private pilot who then looked up just as the airplane's left wing struck a tree,” the report states. “The pilot-rated passenger then put his arms in front of him to brace himself.”

As part of their investigation, officials checked both the left and right fuel tank quantity transmitters and gauges. When applied with electrical power, the left tank gauge indicated it was about half full, while the right indicated about three quarters full.

While the left fuel tank gauge responded appropriately when its transmitters were actuated to both full and empty, the right tank’s gauge still indicated it was approximately three quarters full when its transmitters were actuated to empty.

The left fuel tank contained about 16 gallons of fuel, while only half a gallon remained in the right tank, according to the report.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airworthiness and maintenance records, the airplane was manufactured in 1966, and had its most recent annual inspection on March 4, 2017.

The NTSB’s final report has not been completed yet.

