My Turn: Look for ways to extend giving to rest of the year

It never ceases to amaze and delight me when I witness all the generosity during the Christmas season.

People just find the extra in their hearts to share with those less fortunate, especially children. Our news department did many stories this year that warmed my heart and made me feel good about how wonderful and bighearted you people really are.

But then I start to wonder how some of these people feel once Christmas comes and goes. Does it seem like someone turns out the lights and says the giving party is over? And for it all to happen at the coldest and darkest time of the year must make things even more difficult.

Does it really need to be this way? I hope not. We’re beginning a new year and there are many churches and organizations that actively serve the less fortunate year-round. They need our help 12 months of the year, not just in December.

I suggest that each of us team up with some group that does this kind of work year-round. Turn your spirit of giving into a weekly or monthly commitment. If you don’t have a favorite, try your church or the Salvation Army. Or contact the United Way, they can put you in touch with a community group where you can make a difference with your time or money.

