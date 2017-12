Derrick Andre Randall (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A man is facing multiple rape and sexual offense charges in Wilmington.

According to online records, Derrick Andre Randall was arrested on Sunday and charged with three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sexual offense.

Randall, 27, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

