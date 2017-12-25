Wilmington-area church gives out hot meals, warm clothes, and Christmas gifts

Volunteers with St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church displayed their Christmas spirit by preparing meals and donating clothing and gifts to the less fortunate. (SOURCE: WECT)

Volunteers with St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church displayed their Christmas spirit by preparing meals and donating clothing and gifts to the less fortunate.

More than 50 church-goers assembled in the common area and kitchen to carry out the volunteer effort.

"The love of Jesus - that's what it is, it's all about the love of Jesus,” said Patsy Perhala, who helped organize the event. “We enjoy being able to help others.”

The bustling room filled with diners, who had their choice of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, collard greens, and a dessert.

For about a month, the congregation has been collecting the clothing, blankets, and gifts to hand out Christmas Day.

It took about a week create the gift bags, according to an event organizer.

“I love when Christmastime comes around, because this church always helps out,” said Rebecca Mumford, a grandmother of four who took homes gifts from the event. “It’s a blessing. Because you have a whole lot of people around here who don’t have anywhere else to go.”

St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church has put on the Thanksgiving and Christmas meal events for at least fourteen years.

