Christmas Day protesters: ‘Mary didn’t take Christmas Day off, and we’re not going to either.’

A group of 15 protesters with Women Organizing for Wilmington gathered in Downtown Wilmington at noon on Christmas Day to air their grievances against the Trump administration's actions, including reports of forbidden words in CDC budget documents earlier this month.

Dressed in winter-themed costumes, demonstrators displayed signs and presents with the banned words: "vulnerable," "entitlement," "diversity," "transgender," "fetus," "evidence-based," and "science-based."

This is the group’s 43rd consecutive week of demonstrations since the inauguration of President Trump, according to their Facebook page.

“Christmas is a Christian holiday. I can’t think of anything more Christian to be doing on Christmas day than standing up for the rights and the protection of our most vulnerable populations: woman and their families,” said Lynn Shoemaker, with Women Organizing for Wilmington. “Mary didn’t take Christmas day off, and we’re not going to either.”

The protesters joined in singing a feminist version of the Twelve Days Of Christmas, which includes lyrics for reproductive freedom, equality, and a “grope-free Christmas Party.”

Shoemaker said the weekly public demonstrations from Women Organizing for Wilmington will continue until their rights are respected or more woman assume roles of political power.

