Man runs across country for a cause

How’s this for a story for the season of giving?

David Chandler finished his cross-country run in Wrightsville Beach to Sunday.

He did it all to raise money for scholarships for kids with mental health and substance abuse struggles to attend the wilderness therapy camp, SUWS of the Carolinas, that he works for to help.

Chandler said he started at the Santa Monica Pier, the same spot as Forest Gump, back in September.

He wanted to find the closest piece of ocean near Cary North Carolina, where he’s from, and ended up in Wrightsville.

Chandler said it hasn’t sank in that he just ran almost three-thousand miles.

“It was unreal. I didn’t expect people to be out here. I didn’t expect a crowd. I didn’t’ expect people to be cheering me on. I still don’t know. I’ve just been smiling the last 20 miles today. All day today has been unreal. It didn’t matter than I was getting rained on and cold and wet I still don’t know what to think of it or how to process what just happened,” he said.

He said his Christmas gift will be not running for a while.

Chandler is almost to his goal of raising $10,000. You can donate here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.