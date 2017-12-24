Church packs meals for Meals on Wheels

The congregation at Unity Church of Wilmington packed more than 200 meals for seniors in the Meals on Wheels Program Sunday. (Source: WECT)

The congregation at Unity Church of Wilmington packed more than 200 meals for seniors in the Meals on Wheels Program Sunday.

They brought 27 lasagnas, split them up, and paired them with peaches and salad.

Meals on Wheels drivers delivered them people in the program.

Unity Church’s minister says they’re simply doing their part to help the community.

“I don’t see them as less fortunate. I see these people as giving us an opportunity to share the good that we have to affirm that the good that’s available for them and we are merely the delivery vehicle we are merely the bodies that are sharing the opulence of gods good that is everywhere present,” Reverend Mindy Tucker said.

It’s the church’s twenty-sixth year packing the meals.

