Church holds Christmas Eve outreach

The Pine Valley United Methodist Church held its eleventh annual Christmas Eve Outreach Sunday.

The congregation wrapped presents, made cards, and cooked Christmas dinner for the Wilmington community.

Thousands of meals along with donations went to shelters, charities, halfway houses and fire departments.

The Lude family was one of the families that volunteered to deliver meals.

The brought 13 meals to the Wilmington Fire Department downtown. Suzie Lude, the mom, said it’s a chance for her family to realize just how much they have.

“It’s lifechanging because I think we can be sheltered and until you go into a situation it makes you realize how much that you have and it makes you appreciate the opportunity to bless someone else, because really giving to someone else is a blessing and really having that kind of open heart and giving that way in the community is truly not only what the season, but life is all about,” Lude said.

It’s the church’s eleventh year for the Christmas Eve Outreach. They served more than 4,000 last year, and said they’re on tap to serve even more meals this year.

Those they’re helping in the community couldn’t be more grateful.

“At this station in particular, sometimes we’re so busy that we don’t know if we’re going to have the opportunity to cook a meal for ourselves, so having this church bring us this food and this family represent themselves the way they are it really means a lot to us that we can put that out of our minds and focus on our jobs and the street,” firefighter Ashlin Bass said.

The church also served Christmas Eve dinner to the public at 6 p.m. in their fellowship hall Sunday.

