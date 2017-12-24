New Hanover Co. authorities ID man shot and killed during home invasion

Pictured is the scene of a home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of a man on Sunday morning. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed during a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Hakim Hanifah, 31, of Wilmington, died in the incident, a Tuesday afternoon news release said. Lt. Jerry Brewer said Hanifah was a validated gang member.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, several men entered a home on Silverlake Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner woke up and gunfire ensued between the homeowner and the suspects, according to the NHCSO.

According to Brewer, Hanifah was shot and killed by the homeowner. The other suspects fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Court records show that in January 2010, Hanifah was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty in August 2009 to possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released on June 17, 2015, according to online records.

Hanifah appealed the district court's decision to impose an upward departure, which is essentially an extension of a person's time in prison beyond what guidelines for the charge suggests. The court of appeals denied Hanifah's appeal, citing the "violent nature of Hanifah's past criminal conduct" and saying "there was nothing in the record to suggest that Hanifah was going to stop his violent behavior anytime soon."

In December 2009, Hanifah, who became a member of the Blood street gang at age 14, assaulted a jail official while being held at Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va. Court records show that Hanifah was not satisfied with the amount food on his tray and after refusing a guard's order to step back, punched the guard in the face, resulting in the guard having to visit a hospital for treatment.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Hanifah was convicted of assault on the guard.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.