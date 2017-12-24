New Hanover Co. authorities ID man shot and killed during home invasion

The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>