Man shot and killed during home invasion in New Hanover County

One man was shot and killed during a home invasion in New Hanover County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, several men entered a home on Silverlake Road around 2:30 a.m.

The homeowner woke up and gunfire ensued between the homeowner and the suspects, according to the NHCSO.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, one of the suspects was shot and killed by the homeowner. The other suspects fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

