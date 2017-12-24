Man shot and killed during home invasion in New Hanover County

Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire's stores.
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.
