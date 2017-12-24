WPD investigating after reports of shots fired Sunday morning

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with WPD, Linda Rawley, said officers received a shot spotter activation to Montgomery Ave. around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they did not find anyone there.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information as to what happened you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

