Church prepares to serve thousands of hungry people

Members of the Pine Valley United Methodist church are ready to hand out an estimated 4,000 meals this weekend.

Saturday morning, volunteers packed the church to prepare the plates and delivered at least 800 to hungry people. The rest of the meals will be handed out on Christmas Eve.

"You are doing something good you are paying forward," Bob Krasnow, a volunteer, said. "We don't have to worry about where our next meal is coming from so rather than stuffing yourself with turkey or ham, doing outreach for people."

Krasnow has cooked meals for the needy for nine years and said he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"You do it because not you have to, no one comes here because they have to, they do it because the want to," Krasnow added. "That's what it's all about that's what Christmas should be all about is giving not receiving."

Church leaders said they will open their doors tomorrow for anyone interested in attending service and Christmas Eve dinner.

