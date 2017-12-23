Victims of house fire lean on faith, community support for the holidays

Walking across the debris and ashes lying in what used to be her front year, Rosemary Baker remembers the moment her life was in danger. "I heard [my grandson] say 'gramma gramma get out of the house, the house is on fire!'," Baker explained. "All we did was made it with just what we had on our backs."

The mid-December electrical fire caught everyone inside the house off guard. Baker and her family of six got out of their home in Ash all in one piece but their house was destroyed.

"It's burnt and you see devastation everywhere," Baker said. "But this is a new beginning, God doesn't take anything he don't give you back better."

Saturday morning, a community of first responders gave the Baker family bags of donated clothes, accessories and furniture as the search for a new home begins.

"There are people out there that still love you and they still care," Baker said, standing among her new belongings. "Not all is totally lost."

The Lake Waccamaw Fire Department teamed up with paramedics and a motorcycle club to gather donations for the family. "We felt like there was an extra special need to get involved," Phil Spaulding, president of the Knights of Inferno Firefighters Motorcycle Club said. "We really just need to look out and care for our fellow man, show the love and respect for other people."

Spaulding's club is made up mostly of active or retired firefighters, paramedics and military members -- first responders who are all too familiar with witnessing tragedy strike.

"Once you are in there it stays in your blood and it's all about helping your fellow man," Spaulding explained. "Helps cover up a lot of them scars."

For the family, the road to recovery will be a long one. But, with the help of an entire community, Baker said there won't be any tears this Christmas.

"Everything I got was not burnt up," Baker said with a smile. "I have my grandchildren, I have my children, I have what makes up a world and that's love."

