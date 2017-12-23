Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen off Bald Head Island

The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen who were on a vessel that was taking on water about 20 miles southeast of Bald Head Island Friday afternoon (Source: WECT)

The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen who were on a vessel that was taking on water about 20 miles southeast of Bald Head Island Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was informed that the 50-foot fishing vessel Shannondoah was experiencing engine issues. The men contacted watchstanders later to tell them that the engine had lost all power and that the vessel was taking on water.

A Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Station Oak Island was launched to help the fishermen.

Once they arrived, the MLB crew was able to tow the vessel to the South Harbor Village Marina in Oak Island where they were moored up.

"The biggest thing that helped the fishermen was that they contacted us first when there was an inkling of an issue, then followed up later when the engine died,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs, coxswain for the case. "Their early contact ensured we knew the issues they were having and were all the more prepared before getting on scene.”

