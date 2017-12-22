Freeman leads Wolpack's offensive barrage

Allerik Freeman scored a career-high 25 points to help North Carolina State beat Jacksonville 116-64 on Friday night.

Sam Hunt added 20 points and Torin Dorn had 16 for the Wolfpack (10-3), who registered their highest point total since a 120-71 victory over UNC Asheville on Dec. 20, 1995.

N.C. State scored on its first eight possessions to take control of the game and pulled away with a 24-2 run late in the first half.

The Wolfpack shot 57.5 percent from the field and made a school-record 19 3-pointers on 38 attempts.

Braxton Beverly had 15 points and 11 assists, Omer Yurtseven scored 13 points and Abdul-Malik Abu had 11 points for the Wolfpack.

JD Notae scored 19 points to lead the Dolphins (4-10).

Tanner Rubio and Damien Sears added 12 points each for Jacksonville, which lost for the sixth time in seven games.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The injury-depleted Dolphins were no match for the Wolfpack. Potential starters Aamahne Santos and Antwon Clayton have not played this season after getting hurt before the first game, and starters Jace Hogan and Devin Harris missed their second and third game in a row, respectively.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's final nonconference tuneup went as well as they could have hoped. They shared the ball, dominated the glass and played defense with energy, rendering the second half meaningless in terms of determining the game's result.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville returns home to play Middle Georgia State on Thursday before facing another tough test at Michigan on Dec. 30.

N.C. State opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Clemson on Dec. 30. The teams have split their last 12 meetings over the past eight seasons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)